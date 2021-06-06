Arunachal: Tree sapling plantation held at PMC office compound on WED by Councilor

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- A major plantation programme was organized at Pasighat Municipal Council office on World Environment Day on Saturday wherein varieties of tree saplings like nahor, ajhar, jackfruit, mango, umbrella were planted by PMC Ward No.6 Councilor in collaboration with ATASU, Mirmir Bulls, AdiSU East Siang, GWS East Siang, APP Colony youths etc with the participation of forest department.

Speaking on the sideline of the WED plantation programme, Councilor Oyin Gao said that trees are very important in today’s life to make a better tomorrow and to make a better planet to live in. It provides us oxygen, supports wildlife, improves air quality, conserves water, and preserves soil and climate amelioration. Gao also added that the World Environment Day includes all environmental protection including wildlife protection.

The plantation drive was participated by Tashi Mize, DFO, Pasighat Forest Division, Ojing Jamoh, RFO, Pasighat RF, Chao Basant Gogoi, President, All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) Kamrup, Guwahati, Assam and also founder of Being Responsible team, Kadum Darang, President, Mirmir Bulls, Kaling Kakki, Galo Welfare Society, East Siang Unit and others. Tashi Mize, DFO appreciated the plantation drive of the PMC Councilor and advised for more and more plantations to maintain the global environment.