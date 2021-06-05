Battlegrounds Mobile India: After Ering, now Tengana MP urges IT Minister to examine data security issues

ITANAGAR- After Arunachal Pradesh MLA Ninong Ering, now Member of Parliament from Nizamabad (Telangana) Arvind Dharampuri has written to the IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad regarding the relaunch of the banned PUBG Mobile game as Battlegrounds Mobile India, report said .

In his letter dated June 2, Dharampuri said that he has received multiple representations against this game, and the issues brought forward by these are of serious nature and need to be examined by the government.

As per the representation received by the MP it states that while Krafton, which is controlled by Chinese company Tencent, is relaunching PUBG in India and has stated that it will store the date for this game in Singapore and India, it has added a peculiar clause for international data transfers, to operate the game service and meet legal requirements.

Additionally, the Terms of Service of the game will be interpreted and governed by the laws of the Republic of Korea and all lawsuits related to the terms of the game are governed by the laws of the Republic of Korea.

The game is being marketed as an Indian game, developed only for India, can be played only by users in India, will be hosted on servers in Singapore and India, and Krafton/ Tencent have a full team here, one needs to ask the need for sending the data to other countries and why are the South Korean laws applicable. However, given the huge Tencent stake in Krafton, it will be contractually bound to transfer this data and MP Arvind Dharampuri have requested the Union Minister to ask Krafton to share its investment and shareholder agreement with Tencent for government scrutiny and to dispel this suspicion. ( Source-zeenewsindia.com )