Arunachal: 2 dead, 2 injured after a Alto Car buried under a land slide

BOMDILA- Two persons died and two injured after a Alto Car in which they were traveling got buried under a land slide at the Bhalukpong-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The accident took place at KM 77.200 in BCT road near Saddle, Nechiphu at 0930 hrs.

According to police sources , due to massive landslide caused by incessant rainfall with poor visibility, one Alto Car carrying five persons including driver buried by the debris.

The car driver one Mr Motu from Bomdila died on the spot. ASI of Bomdila Police TK Sonar along with his wife & two children were evacuated to 181 M.H. Dahung, where his wife expired unfortunately.

Mr Sonar and his daughter have been seriously injured and referred to Tezpur in critical condition. Whereas, his son escaped unhurt, sources said.