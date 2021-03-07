Arunachal: NABARD Supported Rural Mart for SHGs Launched

NAMSAI- The NABARD’s Deputy General Manager Nabin Kumar Roy inaugurated a rural mart here in Chongkham in Namsai district on 7th March 2021 in the presence of Kamal Roy, District Development Manager, NABARD.

The rural mart has been sanctioned to Khunmona Self Help Group (SHG). It is promoted by the Arunachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission (ArSRLM), with NABARD sponsorship, to assist rural weavers and artisans in selling their products by providing them with a readymade platform.

The rural mart will provide a market link for handloom and handicrafts produced and manufactured by women SHGs, besides generating income and employment at the grassroots level.

“The main objective of the rural mart scheme is economic empowerment of women in the village level, so that they can support their families,”

DGM NABARD commended the work done by the ArSRLM in promoting SHGs by setting up rural marts in the district. Nabin Roy, DGM NABARD and come from Bankers Institution for Rural Development (BIRD), Kolkata visited Namsai to impact training on Farmers Producers Organizations from 8th March 2021 p

The DGM later interacted with members of SHGs and ArSRLM team.

Nabin Roy, DGM NABARD was accompanied by Shri Kamal Roy, DDM Namsai, Chow Athina Chauhai, CEO NOSAAP, Ms Juspin Kerketta, BMM, ArSRLM, Chongkham Block & Nitya Mili, DDM, NABARD Lower Dibang Valley.