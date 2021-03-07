Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

ITANAGAR- The Capital police has arrested a person on charge of stealing beads and other valuable traditional ornaments from a private residence from Nigam colony of Naharlagun.

Capital Superintendent of Police (SP) Jimmy Chiram while talking to media persons here at Naharlaugn Police station today evening informed that an FIR was lodged on February 15 last by one lady, who complaint about the stolen of some traditional and gold ornaments from her private residence in Nigam Colony and accordingly a case 33/21/US 380 IPC was registered.

As per estimation by them the value of the ornaments was around 1.4 crore although this is traditional items value of the items varies, he said.

Based on the FIR, a special team was constituted which was team led by Naharlagun SDPO R. Kamsi, PS OC K Yangfo, SI AK Pandey, SI SS Jha , constable Pradeep Das, constable Millo Kokum and head constable Iter Ngomle and started the investigation.

After Naharlagun SDPO went on the leave the investigation was continued by Itanagar SDPO Kamdam Sikom.

It was totally blind case, and we got a lead that a person was seen on a blue Honda scooty without number plate in a cctv camera and based on small dent on the front side of the scooty, we carry out this investigation, we have rounded several such Honda Scooty of blued colur but could not find. SP said.

Accordingly, the police arrested one Tok Changriang of 34 years of NEEPCO colony Doimukh on Saturday.

In this current case we have recovered ornaments worth around 1.1 crore local items as per valuation of the complainants.

Still we have to recover items of around 30 lakhs and we are working on it and investigation is on and we will try for further recovery, SP Said.

He said the accused was conducting his own surveillance and installed numbers of CCTV cameras in and around his house, so he can escape if someone tries to come.

Foreign currencies, Indian currencies, helmet, jacket, hammer and house breaking materials were recovered from his house, several CCTV camers, LCD etc. Further team also recovered the said scooty.

He also congratulated the police team for solving the major theft case by only a small clue of the dent.