Arunachal: Maiden FDP concludes at GC Yachuli

YACHULI- The 5-days Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on entrepreneurship concluded at Govt. College Yachuli here yesterday.

Organized by Entrepreneurship Development Centre (EDC) of Govt. College Yachuli under the Project tittled `Establish, Develop and Management Entrepreneurship Development Centres (EDCs) and Incubation Centres (ICs) in the Educational Institutions of Northeastern Region’, the programme was sponsored by North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong and implemented by Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati under the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India.

The FDP was coordinated by Dr. Teli Momu, Assistant Professor, GCY, who is also the district coordinator of EDC for Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor districts.

Besides other EDC committee members including Assistant Professor Nada Pugang, Dr.Ngawang Drema Trangpoder, Nabam Tabang, Tara Dajam and Yadi Nani, the FDP was also attended by Dr. Rejir Karlo, Principal Govt. College Yachuli-cum-Centre Head of Entrepreneurship Development Centre, Tage Rita Takhe, Managing Director of Naara-Aaba Winery Private Limited Ziro, Dr. Gyati Kobing, Dy.Director, Cooperative Society Naharlagun, Joram Ania, progressive farmer from Kangam Organic Farm Yazali, resource persons from various departments, faculty members from different colleges of the state, members from KVIC, DIC, ITI, CS and NGOs.

Speaking on the concluding day, Dr. Rejir Karlo said that the FDP is designed to train and develop professionals in the area of entrepreneurship, innovation and incubation in which they can act as resource persons in guidin and motivating the entrepreneurs, farmers, unemployed youth and students of the district to take up entrepreneurial careers.

The outcome of the FDP is likely to provide essential tools and techniques through diverse hands-on-training modules. With such an aptitude, the knowledge of tools of entrepreneurship would enhance the practicing skills of the faculty members and teachers, who, in turn, can apply them for linking classroom teaching to motive the entrepreneurs, farmers, unemployed youth and students towards entrepreneurial careers, remarked Dr.Karlo.