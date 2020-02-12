Arunachal: Karsingsa Secondary School’s office room burnt down

Karsingsa

The office and class room of Secondary School, Karsingsa is burnt this morning in wee hours assumed to be around 2:00 to 3:00 am. Reason not immediately known but chances of electric short circuit.

However some people staying near by school alleging that may be some miscreants might have burnt the office room.

“Some miscreant intentionally burnt the class and office room” said Vice chairman of School management committee Chello Jhon in his FIR submitted the local police station.

Meanwhile Riki Kamsi SDPO Naharlagan inform that Police already visited the incident site, where the office of Headmaster has been burnt down while cause of mishap is being Investigated.