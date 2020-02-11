Arunachal: unidentified body found on railway track near Yupia

Yupia

An unidentified body of youth found on the railway track near Yupia-II village at around 8.30 AM on Tuesday morning. Said Dy. SP (Rural) Dekio Gumja.

Gumja inform that on received of the information from the locals of the area the police team from Doimukh Police station reached the spot and find that a man is lying dead on the railway track. It is suspected that the deceased might come into contact with the running train and meet with accident and died on spot.

The body is yet to be identified. He said.

After registering a case of unnatural death Vide UD case No-2/2020 u/s 174 CrPc, Doimukh police is carrying out investigation for identifying the body and so far no one has claimed for it. Gumja said.

After conducting inquest the body has been kept at RK Mission Hospital morgue for next 72 hours for identification. Gumja added.