Arunachal: Indian Army Motivates Youth at Hawai as part of ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ Celebrations

HAWAI – Indian Army organised a talk by decorated soldier on acts of valour of units and soldiers, for the youth of Arunachal Pradesh. The talk specifically dwelt upon the Battle of Walong, which the locals relate to very well. The same was epitomised by Times Magazine in January 1963 when it wrote about the Indian troops who fought in the battle of Walong as, “At Walong , Indian troops lacked everything. The only thing they did not lack was guts”.

The story of exemplary courage shown by Naik Kewal Singh of 4 SIKH who was awarded with Maha Vir Chakra ignited the young minds as was evident from the large number of questions asked by the students. The lecture organised as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations at Tribal culture centre Hawai, Anjaw District, will go a long way in building the spirit of nationalism, binding our society together and motivating the local youth to join in the common goal of nation building.

The event was attended by 65 school going children besides village elders and Gaon Burahs of Kamdi , Watong, Walla and Ngi villages. Speaking on the occasion Ms Ayushi Sudan, Deputy Commissioner of Anjaw district thanked Indian Army for the outreach to the young minds and underlined the need for collective approach towards nation building.

The event was followed by display of military equipment and a show of unarmed combat by soldiers deployed in Walong sector. Various avenues for the local youth to join the Armed forces was also dwelt upon to educate local youth about the opportunities for recruitment in Indian Army.

The event organised as part of Swarnim Vijay Varsh was appreciated by all in establishing a connect between Indian Army and the youth of Anjaw district and was recognized as a befitting tribute to the memory of our brave soldiers.