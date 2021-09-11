Arunachal: Former Minister Tapang Taloh visits flash flood affected Suple, Supsing villages, extends help

ADVERTISEMENT

PASIGHAT/BOLENG (By Maksam Tayeng ) While extending his support and care for the flash flood affected people of Suple, Supsing, Sine, Yingku and Pareng villages under Boleng circle in Siang district, Tapang Taloh, Vice President, Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee and former Minister Education visited Suple and Supsing village today and interacted with flood affected villagers.

Taloh was accompanied by Siang District Congress Committee President, Tagum Sitang, BCC President, Takeng Taggu and other active party workers and former panchayat leaders including senior citizens of the area. Taloh and his team were given warm welcome by the people of the flood affected villages and shared their losses and inconveniences caused out of the flash flood that created havoc on 26th August last due to incessant rain for several days.

The villagers informed Taloh that, besides washing away of steel bridge over Supbung river, 1 house and 3 shops including several agricultural lands (WRC fields) belonging of villagers of Suple, Supsing, Sine, Yingku and Pareng villages were eroded away by the Supbung river. The flash flood in the river also damaged the Micro Hydro Project of 2 MW at Supbung due to which the region is adversely affected with power supply.

Interacting with the villagers Taloh said that he was deeply saddened over the news of flash flood damages but he couldn’t make out the visit instantly to the flood affected villages as he was away in south India on medical cases. However, he arranged 42 bags of rice and other ration commodities for villagers seriously affected by the flash flood while also giving cash money.

Taloh also assured to help the villagers financially for construction of wooden bridge over the Supbung river and community people were given one Mithun for community feast during the construction of the wooden bridge. Taloh also said that restoration of the bridge is important which connects Lising, Mesing, Sine, Yibuk, Yingku villages on the other side of the Supbung river with Suple, Supsing and district HQ Boleng. Later Taloh also interacted with the villagers of Supsing.

“I appeal state’s young and energetic Chief Minister, Pema Khandu for granting of immediate funds for restoration of washed away bridge and Supbung Micro Hydro electric project. I have a trust and faith on Pema Khandu as I know his good and kind hearted nature inherited from his late father Dorjee Khandu with whom I worked as a elected leader before”, added Taloh, veteran congress leader who once happened to be team of late CM Dorjee Khandu.

On the part of villagers, Head Gaon Burah of Yingku village, Tamuk Pabin and Gaon Burah of Yibuk village, Tajom Pabin including one of the villager Mopum Jerang urged the state government for extending every possible assistances to restore the flood damages and for granting of relief help for the damages of agricultural fields.