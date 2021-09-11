Arunachal: LDSU launched ILP Checking drive, 55 detected without ILP

ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING– During two days long Inner line permit (ILP) checking drive organized by Longding District Students’ Union (LDSU) in support of district administration and district police, 55 defaulter detected, who were enter the state without proper ILP.

The ILP checking drive was conducted under the Chairmanship of Remo Sungham, Vice-President (Protocol) and Jitwang Wangpasam. Border Affairs Secretary ( LDSU ) on Friday, and Saturday (10°’ and 11°’ September 2021) to check the influx of illegal migrants.

LDSU leaders said that this is an initiative in the greater interest of the district. We are not against individuals , it is a established law which is mandatory for all those who are non-indigenous and non-APST and entering Arunachal Pradesh either for work or other purposes .

Meanwhile during the two days drive 55 people apprehended from Longding without Inner Line Permit. Latter they were brought before the executive magistrate and deported out of the state through the Kanubari check gate .

The union asked everyone to always apply for ILP with valid documents and enter the state by following due procedure of rule and it has zero tolerance against such violators and people to cooperate in carrying out the drive successfully.

The union also requested the district administration and police personals to properly check the ILP at various check gates of the district .