New Delhi: IG international airport turns into swimming pool

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Followingheavy rainfall in the national capital on Saturday morning, the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi witnessed flooding at the forecourt and in some other areas. According to the authorities, the water has now been drained out and it is all clear.

In a tweet, the Delhi Airport said, “Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved.”

Dear Sir, We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/FiRO1DbbCB — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) September 11, 2021

As many as five flights – four Delhi-bound domestic flights and one international flight – were diverted to neighbouring cities due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, news agency ANI reported quoting airport officials. They also said that three IndiGo flights which were scheduled to depart from Delhi were cancelled due to bad weather.