Arunachal: Governor graces closing ceremony of South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship 2023

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) graced the closing ceremony of the South Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship (SAYTTC) 2023 as Chief Guest at Dorjee Khandu Indoor Stadium, Itanagar on 17th May 2023.

The Governor complimented all medal winners, and a ‘Well-Played’ pat to those who represented their country. He also commended the organizers, flag-bearers and sponsors for making SAYTTC 2023 a successful event.

The Governor said that the SAYTTC 2023 has ignited the minds and imagination of the youth of the State towards participating in sports in a big way. It is the best medicine for keeping physically fit, mentally awake and hopefully morally straight, he said.

The Governor said that youth sports event have generated a spirit of competition, sportsmanship and camaraderie amongst the competitors, which develops team spirit, ability to face challenges, build willpower and fosters friendship. At the end of the day the sport has been the biggest winner, the Governor said.

The Governor said that the State is honoured and privileged to host the SAYTTC 2023. It will be a harbinger towards Arunachal Pradesh finding its rightful place on the sports mosaic of our country.

Pleased by the successful conducted of SAYTTC 2023 and responding to a memorandum submitted by TTA, the Governor assured dedicated permanent Table Tennis infrastructure with state-of-art facilities in the State.

State Education Minister Er. Taba Tedir, Chief Secretary Dharmendra, Commissioner to Governor Ankur Garg, Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs, Abu Tayeng and Additional Deputy Commissioner cum CEO, SAYTTC Smt Shweta Nagarkoti participated in the programme. Honorary Secretary, Table Tennis Federation of India, Kamlesh Mehta gave a brief report on the Championship.

The SAYTTC 2023 was conducted by Table Tennis Arunachal under the aegis of Asia Table Tennis Union, Table Tennis Federation of India and South Asia Table Tennis Federation, supported by Government of Arunachal Pradesh and National Hydroelectric Power Corporation Ltd. 135 delegates, including officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Team India participated in the Championship.