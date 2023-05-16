ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

PM Modi interacts with tribal leaders from Arunachal Pradesh

Last Updated: May 16, 2023
NEW DELHI-    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with a delegation of community leaders of various tribes of Arunachal Pradesh at his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg here.

He expressed his happiness on meeting the delegation. PM Modi enquired about the experience of their recent visit to Gujarat especially their visit to Kevadia and GIFT city. He also discussed the historical and cultural ties between Arunachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that with support from the Central Government, many outstanding border issues such as the Assam-Arunachal border dispute have been resolved.

The delegation thanked the Prime Minister for inviting them for the interaction. They also talked about how with the support of the Central and state government, Arunachal Pradesh is taking big strides in infrastructural development.

Members of community-based organizations of Arunachal visited Gujarat under the leadership of Pema Khandu. They talked about their visit and interaction with PM Modi.

“Meeting the Prime Minister felt as if we have come to our own home. It didn’t feel like we are far from home. We visited Gujarat where he was Chief Minister. The development we saw, the model we saw, we felt very nice. We will always remember it. He is always working for the nation and we felt inspired,” said Chou Siharaja Choutang, a member of the delegation.

Nyari Riso, another member of the delegation of community leaders, said, they felt good to hear about the development potential of Arunachal Pradesh from PM Modi.

“We all want to contribute to the development efforts of PM Modi,” she said.

During their visit to Gujarat, Khandu and members of his delegation also met Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Khandu said in a tweet that Gujarat has introduced “several transformative initiatives, bringing a remarkable improvement in the state’s economy and people’s ease of living”.

