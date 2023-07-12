ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Dry flower making training programme inaugurated at Ziro

The DC also distributed certificates to the trainees of the recently conducted Capacity Building Training Programme on Mima Grass Based Crafts from 26th June to 10th July.

Last Updated: July 12, 2023
1 minute read
ZIRO-    A capacity building training programme on dry flower making for the artisans of Lower Subansiri District was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at Lempia Weaving Centre here today.

The training programme is sponsored under CSR initiative of NEDFI and organized by (NE-SHILP) in association with Lempia Women Welfare Society.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nime urged the women of the District to be skilled, earn livelihoods at par with men and also generate employments for other women of the District.  Skill is the key in today’s world and one need to be skilled in whatsoever profession be it weaver, plumber, electrician or driver, he said, while urging the artisan weavers to excel in their chosen field and to create a better market at Ziro valley for the locals and tourists alike.

The DC also distributed certificates to the trainees of the recently conducted Capacity Building Training Programme on Mima Grass Based Crafts from 26th June to 10th July.

Assistant Director Textiles and Handicrafts Toko Oki and officials from NEDFI, Guwahati, Assam also attended the programme.

