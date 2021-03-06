Arunachal: DIPR organised Painting And Slogan Competition in Longding

LONGDING- A painting competition and a slogan completion was held on Friday at Longding Govt Higher Secondary school under aegis of District Information and public Relation office Longding.

The themes of the painting and slogan were related to the social issues like Drug addiction, climate change, gender equality etc. In total 303 students registered for the competition out of which 257 participated in the competition. As per one of the school members “the rate of participation is one of the highest till date in the district in such kind of events”.

Students from various schools of different parts of the district participated in the competition.The results of the competition will be announced soon and Cash prizes and certificates would be distributed to the winners.

Nyatum Doke, DIPRO told that the winners of the painting competition would be allowed to do wall painting in various locations in the district HQ with socially relevant themes. in addition to displaying message, it will also enhance the aesthetic look of the district- he added.

Mr Doke thanked the Deputy Commissioner Bani Lego and School Management lead by Principal shri Lutni Perme for their support in making the event a successful one.