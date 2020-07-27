Arunachal: DFO DEWS contributes assistance to flood hit Namsing village

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat ( By- Maksam Tayeng ) : While sharing the grief of people of one of the worst flood affected Namsing village under Mebo Sub-Division, the Divisional Forest Officer, D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary, Tasang Taga along with Range Officer Sibiyamukh Range and other field staffs visited the voluntary flood control workplace of the villagers at the breached point of Mebo-Dhola Road at the bank of River Siang in between Namsing and Kongkul village today.

While handing over a cash amount of Rs. 20,000 (Twenty Thousand) to the Gaon Burah of Namsing village, Dulesor Pangging in the presence of Group Captain Retired, Mohonto Pangging (Secretary General, SEEANG) and other senior citizen of the village, DFO Tasang Taga said that the natural calamities like river flood of Siang has really became a headache for many including Namsing as one of the worst flood hit village.

Taga also said that, his division of D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary shares the grief with the people of Namsing and other fringe villages of the Sanctuary like Mer, Gadum, Seram, Borguli, Sigar etc where flood has affected many. “We from D. Ering Wildlife Sanctuary Division, Pasighat would always stands in solidarity with the flood affected villages as these villages are the fringe villages of the sanctuary and whatever we can do from the department side shall always try to help the village”.