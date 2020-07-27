Arunachal: DEOs updating centre shifted outside the checkgate at Bandardawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Banderdewa: Additional District Magistrate, Talo Potom, informed on Monday he had shifted Data Entry Operators ( DEOs) updating centre for everyday record to portal nearby the team deputed to collect swab samples of truckers in a same location outside the main entrance of checkgate at Bandardawa.

In the morning hours, locals of Karsingsha held a protest requesting authority to relocate the DEOs from the office premises of Circle Officer, Banderdawa to somewhere else, away from residential areas and also a memorandum has been submitted to administration giving an ultimatum for the same.

“I have noted their grievances and shifted DEOs by constructing separate counters alongside the team assigned to collect swab samples outside the entry gate Banderdawa, ” Potom said.

Potom pointed out that shifting of the DEOs and swab samples collector together in the same location will enable the safe and faster collection of samples as well as real time data entry operation.

Meanwhile “Two positive cases were detected today during the daylong drive. The duo has been shifted to the CCC by the police team, ”Potom revealed adding that more than 200 vehicles were examined throughout the day.