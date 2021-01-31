Arunachal: Development will take place, be patient, says Mama Natung

KAMENGBARI: The Minister for Environment and Forest Mama Natung accompanied by the Kalaktang MLA DW Karma, Thrizino-Buragoan MLA Kumsi Sidisow and other public leaders and officers of Bhalukpong on Sunday visited Kamengbari under West Kameng district and interacted with the locals.

The team discussed various issues related to the developmental activities of Kamengbari which located in the foothills of West Kameng district.

The public of the area also submitted a memorandum highlighting their various problems they are facing.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Natung asked the people have to be patient as development schemes take time to implement as it has to go through many processes,” he said.

Further the Minister assured to take up all issues in phased manners with consultation with local MLA cum Advisor Environment and Forest Kumsi Sidisow.

Natung also appeal all section of people living in the either side of boundary area of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to maintain peace, communal harmony and brotherhood.