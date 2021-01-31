Arunachal: Drugs sensitize campaign held at Namsai

TEZU: In a bid to sensitize on Drugs Abuse, Brahma Kumaris Tezu & Zonal Hospital jointly lead the Drugs Sensitization Campaign to raise awareness about the major challenge that illicit drugs like opium and contraband substances are adversely affecting the society as a whole, and especially to the young. The goal of the campaign is to mobilize support and inspire people to act against drug use.

Speaking on the occasion as chief guest, AK Singh, SP Lohit said the situation is alarming where most of the youth are entangle and are dying causing irreparable lost for the family and the state.

“Every year over 30 youths in Arunachal from drugs addiction or road accident under influence alcohol or drugs are losing their precious lives which are great concern, Also maximum illegal cultivation of opium in Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw are recorded and we destroyed hectares of poppy cultivation despite stiff opposition but this not a solution. Awareness, counseling, de – addiction camp and alternative crops should be prioritized”, suggests the SP further.

Dr S Towang SMO Zonal Hospital also expressed serious concern over the drugs abuse and said the Zonal Hospital has set up 10 (ten) bedded rehab camp and is getting good response. “Addiction of any kind leads you to the drugs world and it’s hard to retrieve. We should get caution at very beginning and fight against rampant drugs users for better society”, he advises.

Dorengso Pul senior citizen from Mishmi society said he has been strongly campaigning against drug abuse since 1984 when they are student leaders in school and college.

Sister BK Jayanti in – charge Brahmakumaris also highlighted the basic of easy Rajyoga Meditation to quit addiction. “Meditation is powerful tools to increase willpower and positive thought. Any kind of addiction can be treated if Rajyoga is practiced”, she advises.

Meanwhile, Over 100 of visitors from 48th BRTF, Laxmi Mandir from Dimwe get benefited from the Free Health Camp organized by the NGO and Zonal Hospital where free LCD testing including (Diabetes and Blood Pressure) and free medicines were given.

On the occasion, Observation of Anti – Leprosy Day from 30th Jan to 13th Feb 21 on Sparsh Leprosy Awareness Campaign 2021 has also been launched.