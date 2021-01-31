National Commission for Women, New Delhi felicitates AWW Mebo ICDS project 

NEW DELHI: In a glittering ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi on the occasion of the 29th Foundation Day of National Commission for Women on Sunday, Amping Ratan, Anganwadi Worker( AWW ) of Mebo ICDS project was felicitated for her excellent work.

AWW, Amping Ratan was felicitated by Union Minister, Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment & Forest and Climate, Information and Broadcasting & Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises while felicitating all other Covid Women Warriors of the country today.

It is worth mentioning here that Ratan has been already decorated and awarded many times in the district and twice in the state for her exemplary dedication to work in the past. Besides she has also done excellent work during the pandemic lockdown assisting the health workers in contact tracing and creating awareness about the Covid-19 protocols while sincerely carrying out her own duties in caring for the women and children in her area.

“It is a matter of great pride for East Siang District and the state that one of our sister, Smti Amping Ratan, AWW of Mebo ICDS Project has been facilitated by the National Commission for Women for her excellent work done in her field of work”, said Ponung Ering Angu, Jt. Director, Women and Child Development (ICDS) Project, East Siang District. while congratulating Ratan over her recognition in national level.