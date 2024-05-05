Arunachal: CoSAAP appoints new executive members for East Siang and bids farewell to Talop Darang

PASIGHAT- The Confederation of Service Associations’ of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP), held an appointment ceremony for the new executive members of the CoSAAP East Siang District Unit, wherein Kalen Komut was appointed as the District President for CoSAAP, while Dr. Tamang Tamuk was appointed as the General Secretary for CoSAAP East Siang District Unit for a term of 3 years.

The ceremony also witnessed a farewell programme for Talop Darang, who served as the Head Assistant for Water Resource Department (WRD), Arunachal Pradesh as well as General Secretary for CoSAAP East Siang District Unit from 5th November 2008 to 30th April 2024.

Mrs. Leena Taggu, President CoSAAP Women Wing, in her welcome address, expressed her admiration towards the gentle and polite nature of Talop Darang and described him as a fatherly figure, who is always ready to help his children. She wished Darang a happy and peaceful retirement.

CoSAAP Secretary General, Gonya Riba reiterated some of his past experiences with his long term friend Talop Darang, while appreciating his efforts, dedication and foresight for the betterment of CoSAAP and all the service personnel of the state.

Darang as General Secretary alongwith Takeng Samyor, then President (acting) has performed excellent in various CoSAAP movements in the state during their tenure, said Riba. He also said, under the able leadership of Shri Kalen Komut and Dr. Tamang Tamuk, CoSAAP East Siang District Unit will perform CoSAAP activities in the district smoothly and upto the expectations of the employees.

While replying the questions of media persons, Riba said, CoSAAP will continue its demand for scraping of National Pension Scheme and restoration of Old Pension Scheme for the state Govt. employees of the state, after the new government in the centre and state formed.

The CoSAAP will also demand for immediate constitution of 8th Central Pay Commission through All India State Government Employees’ Federation (AISGEF). He has appealed the employees to remain united and support the CoSAAP District Units in the districts.

Talop Darang expressed his gratitude to the Apex Executive members of CoSAAP, for travelling so far and organizing such a heartfelt farewell event in his honor. He also expressed his appreciation to his colleagues and subordinates, who were always supportive and respectful to him.

CoSAAP President, Likha Tech bid his goodbyes to Talop Darang, admitting that his contributions to CoSAAP will never be forgotten and appealed to the newly appointed District Executive members to strive hard to be at par with Darang.

President Tech also informed that with the formation of the new state government, CoSAAP will resume all of its set targets, prioritizing the scraping of NPS and reintroduction of OPS. He has also appealed the authority concern to construct Govt. quarters in districts, especially in circle headquarters.

Shri Kalen Komut and Dr. Tamang Tamuk, the newly appointed CoSAAP East Siang President and General Secretary expressed their gratitude to the CEC CoSAAP members for entrusting them with the enormous responsibilities, and assured that they would strive to their level best to deliver above expectations and justify their decision in choosing him as the District President for CoSAAP.