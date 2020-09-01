Arunachal: CM inspects flood affected area of East Siang

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today made an inspection of flood affected areas of Namsing circle in Mebo area of East Siang district ravaged by Siang river.

Chief Minister inspected the stretch of Mebo-Dhola road, the lifeline of Mebo area, washed away by rampaging Siang river. A certain stretch of road was washed away and about 700 ha of agricultural area lost in the recent flood.

Chief Minister was later joined by a seven member Inter Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) headed by K. B. Singh, Joint Secretary(FFR), Ministry of Home(GoI).

Chief Minister also visited the site where Namsing villagers had constructed sandbag spurs and bamboo porcupines on self-help basis to protect their village and agricultural land against rampaging Siang.

Interacting with the villagers, Chief Minister appreciated the effort by the villagers and assured for a work on flood protection this year on a larger and better scale using newer technology. He said the state government had earlier sanctioned Rs 35 crore flood protection work but got washed away this year by the ravaging Siang river. He also inspected the Govt Lower Primary School in Sigar village damaged by Siang river.

Later addressing a meeting at the office of the Deputy Commissioner East Siang, Chief Minister said the state this year incurred heavy damage due to flood and informed that accordingly he had requested for a central team for ground inspection of flood damage in the state. He expressed thanks to the central team for their visit.

Watch Video

Chief Minister said whatever funds the centre grants for flood damage, it will be used judiciously and asked for a strict third party monitoring.

Earlier East Siang DC, Dr Kinny Singh in her PPT highlighted a report on the flood damages in East Siang district and said the unprecedented heavy rainfall this year caused massive erosion, damage of crop land, erosion of fertile agricultural land, flooding of low lying areas, infrastructures. The fertile land, rice bowl of East Siang needs to be saved and protected, she appealed.

The inspection tour was accompanied by MP East Tapir Gao, MLA Ninong Ering, MLA Kaling Moyong, MLA Lombo Tayeng, Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao (Rtd) including top level officials from the state disaster department.