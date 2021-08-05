Arunachal CM calls on Union Civil Aviation Minister Joytiraditya M. Scindia

ADVERTISEMENT

NEW DELHI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on Union Civil Aviation Minister Joytiraditya M. Scindia today and discussed various issues pertaining to the state.

Accompanied by Lok Sabha MP from the state Tapir Gao, state’s civil aviation minister Nakap Naloh, MLA Rode Bui, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and commissioner Prashant Lokhande, the chief minister briefed the union minister about the progress of Holongi Airport. He said the work on the Itanagar Holongi Airport is on war footing and shall be made operational by the year 2022.

Khandu requested Scindia to consider development of Advance Landing Grounds in the state. Besides pleading for conducting a feasibility inspection of ALG Tuting and Mechuka for fixed wing operation, the CM reiterated for starting of fixed wing flight operation at Pasighat and Tezu on priority.