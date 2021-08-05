Arunachal:  GM NABARD inaugurates Rural Haat at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley

ADVERTISEMENT

DAMBUK- Partho Saha, General Manager NABARD Arunachal Pradesh Regional office inaugurated a Rural Haat here at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday. This Rural Haat aims at providing a marketing platform to the farmers and SHGs of nearby villages of Dambuk block to sell primarily their Agri-Horti produce and other livestock products alongwith Handloom, Handicraft items, etc.

The Haat is being established with financial support from NABARD as part of its endeavour to support rural infrastructure as well as marketing initiatives of the farmers and rural artisans.

Present on the occasion were ADC Dambuk, local bankers, farmers and SHG members.

Earlier during the day, Partho Saha, GM NABARD also launched a Skill Development Programme on Banana Fiber Extraction in Roing. Nitya Mili, District Development Manager said that the skill training will cover 60 unemployed rural youths of the district with the objective of providing livelihood and income generation opportunities to these trainees by way of placement or setting up of own units.

The programme, to be implemented by AMYAA (NGO), was attended by ADC Roing, representatives from Horticulture, ArSRLM, bankers, SHG members and farmers.