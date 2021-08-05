Arunachal: Rajnath ‘assures’ help for building `Shere Thapa War Memorial’ at Orak

ADVERTISEMENT

ITANAGAR- Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday assured that the Centre will give all help for the construction of a war memorial cum museum in honour of Havildar Shere Thapa, a 1962 war hero, at Orak village under Limeking circle in Upper Subansiri district, reports UNI

The Defence Minister gave this assurance when the state’s Tourism minister Nakap Nalo along with Arunachal East Lok Sabha MP Tapir Gao called on him at his New Delhi residence on Wednesday.

“Havildar Shere Thapa of 2nd Jammu & Kashmir Rifles had single-handedly killed a large number of Chinese soldiers at Tama Chung Chung ridge during the 1962 aggression by China.

The residents of Orak and surrounding areas are witness to his bravery and service to motherland,” Nalo and Gao informed the Defence Minister during the meeting. “It’s a long standing demand of the patriotic Arunachalis to build a memorial to give this brave son of India a befitting tribute,” they said.

The Defence minister, in turn, assured them that the government will look into the matter and provide all help for the speedy construction of the memorial of the martyr. When Nalo and Gao conveyed the gratitude to the Centre for its continued support towards the welfare of people of Arunachal Pradesh, Singh assured them of whole-hearted support to the State Government so as to bring the fruits of development to the common people, especially those staying in international border areas. He added that the present Central government is working hard to develop the North Eastern states on all fronts.