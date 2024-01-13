ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates the Eklavya Model Residential School at Manyuliang village

WAKRO- In a significant stride towards advancing the educational landscape of the region, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Chowna Mein inaugurated the Eklavya Model Residential School at Manyuliang village, situated in Medo under Wakro Subdivision, Lohit district.

Mein in his inaugural speech congratulated the people of Lohit District and people of Wakro Subdivision in particular for getting a new educational infrastructure. He lauded the efforts of the District Administration, the Executing Agency, Education and Social Justice Empowerment & Tribal Affairs Departments for timely of the building.

Expressing appreciation for their quality work, Mein also applauded the collective efforts that have culminated in the establishment of this much-needed school. He further expressed his intent to make the school fully functional at the earliest.

He asked the Deputy Commissioner of Lohit, Shashvat Saurabh to submit the requirements of school furniture and others as early as possible. He also said that along with the quality building we must also strive to impart quality education which is the ultimate goal of the Govt and aspirations of the people. He said that collective efforts must be put in to make this institution a model school.

Arunachal: Governor interacts with students from Tirap and Longding Districts

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Lok Sabha MP (Arunachal East), Tapir Gao, MLAs Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, along with Secretary of SJETA, Abu Tayeng (IAS), among others.

