Arunachal

The festival, a sacred convergence of communities, unfolded with profound unity and celebration.

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Parshuram Kund festival 2024

LOHIT-  In a momentous ceremony that resonated with spiritual fervor, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the Parshuram Kund Festival 2024 in Lohit district. The festival, a sacred convergence of communities, unfolded with profound unity and celebration.

Amidst the sacred ambiance enveloping Parshuram Kund, Mein offered prayers to Bhagwan Parshuram, seeking blessings for the overall well-being and prosperity of all participants.

Mein noted that it is a continued effort to make Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage site in the North East region with the active support of Govt of India and Govt of Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein also distributed shawls to the Sadhus provided by the Parshuram Kund Sewa Dhama and also distributed warm T-Shirts to volunteers and non-plastic bags provided by the VIPRA Foundation.

He extended his heartfelt thanks to all the organisations and individuals especially to Parshuram Kund Sewa Dhama and the Parshuram Sewa Samiti for for their active participation for organising the Parshuram Kund Festival, previously known as Mela, and helping the pilgrims from all over the country visiting the Kund during the Holy week of Makar Sankranti.

He also thanked the VIPRA Foundation for their active participation and efforts to turn Parshuram Kund into a major pilgrimage site in the North East and for donating a magnificent 51 ft statue of Bhagwan Parshuram, which is being installed at the holy site. He said that the statue is anticipated to add grandeur to the site and attract more visitors in years to come.

Mein also inspected the Control Room, security measures and other arrangements meticulously handled by the District Administration, Lohit.

The inauguration was also attended by Lok Sabha MP (Arunachal East) Tapir Gao, MLAs Zingnu Namchoom, Talem Taboh and Dasanglu Pul, along with Secretary of SJETA Abu Tayeng (IAS), DC and SP Tezu, among many others.

