Arunachal: China still holding villages from Tawang to Anjaw- Ninong Ering

ITANAGAR- In 1959, when Dalai Lama came to Tawang, China made deep incursion into India but had to move back due to inhospitable conditions. China still holding the place they moved back to and have built huts from Tawang till Anjaw,’ stated Ninong Ering, Congress MLA from Arunachal Pradesh.

Ering also criticised the Modi government’s North East policy and said that there more representatives from the Noerth East should be a part of the government. ‘Rameshwar Teli is just making some food parks, Kiren Rijiju is playing football and looking after AYUSH.

Ering stated these things during an interview with news agency ANI. Here is the transcript of his interview

These houses is only a tactical move by Chinese, if the villagers of China stay in these areas, then they have a whole or a claim on that.

It is in Takshing in upper Subansiri, and I think that area was under the Chinese occupation long time back. In the McMahon line, it is within the backbone, right? It is within India that is within Arunachal Pradesh.

But in 1959 when his Holiness Dalai Lama had come to Tawang the Chinese Army, the PLA had enter the Arunachal, they came right inside. The incursion was very much inside but it was very inhospitable, the jungles are very thick and it is not good for habitation, so have to move back, so they move back to such a places where they are now holding these villages.

The Chinese part we will see that, they will pressure everyone living on those Hut’s. Those huts You’ll see right from Tawang up to Anjaw, you’ll see the whole area has been strengthened through roadways, through Railways through the construction of these houses.

These houses is only a tactical move by the Chinese that if the villages of China stays in In these areas, then they have a whole or a claim on that.

I think that the our central government does not give much important to Arunachal or the northeast. when you say look northeast, you must not look east, you must jump into the East and not only that when you have a policy making you will find that we don’t have any representative like Mr. Teli, He is just making a food processing units or some food. Stall’s is making our food parks is making our Kiren rijiju sahab Just playing football or is looking after Ayush.

Give us something of importance, make us one of cabinet minister. that time in the Congress regime we had one the cabinet minister after that finish.

Why are you not bringing us into the mainstream ….. through your Channel? I want to say to our Honourable prime minister and his cabinet. Why can’t Kiren be a cabinet minister…?

why can’t Mr Rameshwar Teli be a cabinet minister. Give us ‘ ek maukaa to do ” . Let us serve… see the northeast how we can come forward.