Itanagar: Mishing community celebrated Ali-Aye Ligang

ITANAGAR- The of Mishing community residing in Itanagar capital complex of Arunachal Pradesh today celebrated “Ali-Aye Ligang” the festival here with lots of fanfare and lots of cultural programme.

Addressing the celebration, Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso said that “ festival is a place where all people specially the people of a particular community get together and celebrated event as an special way on the particular time and date and mark the day as a special one”. He said.

Most of the festival which are celebrated in tribal belt specially in Arunachal Pradesh are agro based and attached with nature. We tribal people are nature lover and in earlier days we were totally depended on nature for all our need and we should love nature for our survival. He said.

IMC Ward 1 Corporater Lokam Anand in his address said that this festival of Mishing community is unlike we celebrate Nyokum in Arunachal based on agro based festival. Festival unite people and we need to unite on such important occasion to celebrate such festival which has similar culture is an appreciating trend.

Even if there are different in traditional dress and attire but our destination should always focus for unity in diversity and our tribal culture is a unique one. Anand said.

Galo Peoples Federation (GPF) President Doya Boje, Youth leader Biri Joy Asam Lutad Editor Arindom Prince Panging, central Ali-aye ligang celebration committee2021 President K K Doley, General Secretary Jayakanta Patiri among other also address the gathering.

The leaders of Mishing Socio cultural welfare society, Itanagar were also present who take active participation in the celebration of the festival which was witness by a huge gathering.