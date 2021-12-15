Arunachal: Awareness on Mental Health Care Act 2017 held in Tawang

TAWANG- A one day awareness programme on Mental Health Care Act 2017, its provisions and Implementation for the Administrators, Law enforcing agents, Medical professionals, and NGOs was conducted by Mukhya Mantri Mansik Swasthya Yojana, Arunachal Pradesh this morning in the conference hall of DC Office Tawang.

Speaking as chairman of the meeting DC Tawang Sang Phuntsok, IAS suggested that awareness on Mental health is very important, we are concerned for Physical health but condition of physical health depends largely on mental health of an individual.

We all have right to be happy, but we cannot be happy by harming others. We are all interdependent, and should have kind compassionate heart to be healthy physically and mentally. He further said that educational institutions give importance on physical hygiene but emotional hygiene is not taken care of, we all at our own level should work in this field to develop better emotional hygiene for better society.

Dr.Haniya Payee, Chief Executive Officer, State Mental Health Authority, Arunachal Pradesh in his address as resource person informed about definition of Physical, Mental and Spiritual health. He highlighted about the only Mental Health hospital of state and overall mental health scenario of Arunachal Pradesh.

Advocate Tashi Dhondup spoke on the provisions and implementation of Mental Health care act 2017. He said any person suffering from mental illness have the right to live in society without any discrimination.

Earlier in his welcome address Dr.UK Baruah, Programme Assistant, Mental Health Programme informed that Tawang District is not enlisted in State Mental Health Programme, and initiative are being taken to extend the programme in all the other uncovered districts of the state. He also requested the NGOs working in the field of Mental Health to register with State Mental Health Authority, so that they can avail their service in providing better service to those in need.