Arunachal: Congress launches ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ at Yachuli

YACHULI- Block Congress Committee of 16-Yachuli Block, Lower Subansiri District has launched Massive INC Membership Drive and ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ on 16th December 2021 at General Ground, Yachuli, to create awareness amongst the people against the “anti-people” policies of the BJP-led central government and its “failures on various fronts especially the unprecedented & backbreaking price rise & inflation, destruction of economy, large scale unemployment and anti-farmers and anti-poor policies. “

A delegation from APCC led by Rajen Nani, Vice-President APCC comprising of PCC office bearers, Heads of Frontal Organizations, PCC Cells & Departments, DCC/BCC Presidents attended the programme.

APCC & Frontal Organization leaders in their speeches informed the gathering about anti-people policies and mismanagement of the Covid pandemic by the BJP government, which adversely effects on everyday lives of the common people.

” The Congress has been raising its voice against all these issues for long and now reaching to the maximum number of people across the country through ‘Jan Jagran Abhiyan’ to strengthen the people’s voice against Modi Government. The economy was in a precarious state and unemployment was rising sharply, while the Central Government was selling public property to industrialist friends, leaders said .

“From Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to Dr. Manmohan Singh, Congress Governments built this country through various schemes, institutions, development works but the present Modi Government has sold the Railways, Airports, Ports, public sector banks etc. etc. to its industrialist friends.

They also demand Modi Govt. to provide accurate Covid death data and compensate families of Covid victims with Rs.4 lakh each. Million of families devastated, millions lost loved ones due to BJP’s mismanagement & failure to control the pandemic, leaders said while addressing the gathering.

Now a days, cases of inciting religious sentiments by sharing viral fake news & information in social media platforms with an intention of promoting communal disharmony is a matter of great concern. APCC & Frontal Organization leaders appeals one & all not to believe such false information and respect every religion to spread the message of communal harmony, peace & tranquillity in the society. Our nation is home to many religions and all religions preach the goodness of truth and moral living, love and compassion. We resolve to practise love and promote unity & peace to build a harmonious country.