Arunachal: Governor participates in the 1971 war commemoration celebration

NEW DELHI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the commemoration of 1971 Indo-Pak War with the 18th Battalion of The Madras Regiment at its Unit location in New Delhi on 17th December 2021. The Battalion was awarded with Theatre Honour ‘Sindh’ in the 1971 War for its exceptional war success by making deep thrust on the Western Front, in the Thar Desert of Sindh Province of Pakistan.

The Governor, who was commissioned on 17th December 1961 in the 18th Battalion of Madras Regiment (18 MADRAS), addressed a special Sainik Sammelan on the occasion. He complimented the troops for their devotion to duty and patriotism and for their conspicuous grit and élan.

The Governor advised the officers and men to maintain discipline, train themselves hard for physical fitness and field crafts and build up bonhomie with the civil population where so ever they are posted. He said that if they are determined they will be successful in all their military endeavours.

The Governor recalled his days as an young officer in the Battalion and said that the Madras Regiment is the Indian Army’s oldest regiment, formed in the 18th century. It has played an active part in many campaigns with both as part of the British Indian Army and as the army of the Independent India. ‘Thambis, as they are popularly known have always been known for their valour, sacrifice, and devotion to duty.

Recalling his role with Mukti Bahini in 1971 war, the Governor said that the Indian Army’s victory in 1971 Indo-Pak war is the golden chapter in India’s military history reflecting the Indian soldiers powers and its top military leadership.

The Governor said that the present national leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi appreciates the strength of the Indian armed forces. Narendra Modi has initiated many reforms and is taking all necessary steps to equip the Indian Armed Forces with the state-of-art weapon platform and war equipment. Our Apex national leadership is all determined to make India self-sufficient in the defence sector, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Governor laid wreath at the War Memorial of the 18th Battalion of the Madras Regiment and attended special ‘Barakhana’ with the troops.

Col OLV Naresh, SM, Commanding Officer, 18 MADRAS briefed the Governor about the war fitness and the other achievement of the Unit.