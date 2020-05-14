Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends NSCN(KK) cadre in changlang

Itanagar- The troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended a cadre of NSCN(KK) near Sankha Havi in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh on May 12.

Based on a specific input, the joint team launched an operation in the area and apprehended the cadre. The apprehended cadre has been identified as SS Corporal Tonlang Pangtha belonging to the proscribed group. The team also recovered 9mm Pistol with magazine, nine rounds of live ammunition and one mobile phone.

Troops of @official_dgar in a joint operation with #ArunachalPolice apprehended a cadre of NSCN(KK) identified as SS Corporal Tonlang Pangtha near Sankha Havi in Changlang District, Arunachal Pradesh on May 12 along with 9mm Pistol &ammunition.@SpokespersonMoD @DgpPradesh pic.twitter.com/uMzhvJsfcp — PRO GUWAHATI, MINISTRY OF DEFENCE, GOVT OF INDIA (@prodefgau) May 14, 2020

The apprehended individual along with recovered items have been handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigations.