Arunachal: Assam Rifles apprehends NSCN(KK) cadre in changlang

May 14, 2020
Itanagar-  The troops of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Arunachal Police apprehended a cadre of NSCN(KK) near Sankha Havi in Changlang District of Arunachal Pradesh on May 12.

Based on a specific input, the joint team launched an operation in the area and apprehended the cadre. The apprehended cadre has been identified as SS Corporal Tonlang Pangtha belonging to the proscribed group. The team also recovered 9mm Pistol with magazine, nine rounds of live ammunition and one mobile phone.

The apprehended individual along with recovered items have been handed over to Changlang Police Station for further investigations.

