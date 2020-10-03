Arunachal:  A gram sabha meeting of Namsing village held under GPDP programme

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat: A special Gram Sabha meeting was conducted at the Namsing village under GPDP programme on Friday in which a resolution was passed jointly by both Namsing Sanggo and Anggo GPs to utilize the proposed amount of 14th Finance commission for the flood protection work to save the Namsing village from Siang flood as Namsing village being the one of most flood prone village under Mebo Sub-Division here in East Siang District.

Earlier, the Namsing Employees Forum (NEF) and the villagers conducted a social service programme in the campus of Government Upper Primary School, Namsing and in and around the general playground. On the Gandhi Jayanti celebration the NEF conducted a special development meeting in connection with the flood protection of Siang river. In the meeting it was decided to utilize the MGNREGA fund for flood protection work by adopting a master rule system instead of job card payment.

Meanwhile, the NEF with villagers of Namsing paid one minute silence in respect of late Yamut Perme, Gaon Burah Namsing who passed away a couple of days ago on 24th September 2020 after a prolonged illness, informed Milaram Modi, Gen. Secy. Namsing Employees Forum.