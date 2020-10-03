Arunachal: AWKSU requests BRO for early restoration of road approaching Govt college

ADVERTISEMENT

Bomdila: The All West Kameng Students Union (AWKSU) on Saturday submitted a representation to the Border Road organization (BRO) requesting for early restoration of approach road leading toward newly constructed government, Bomdila at Wangboo village.

AWKSU, President Wangchen Norbu Sinchaji alongwith his team meet BRO, 14 BRTF Commandant and apprise him of the present pathetic condition of the approach road leading towards the college which is located at around 7 KM from the district headquarter

The new academic session of Govt College Bomdila is going to start, due to heavy load laden vehicle of BRTF, the approach road from one mile to Govt college site is damaged at many places of said approach road.

The faculty, staffs, students and other are facing lots of problem while attending duty and fro any purpose. President said.