Arunachal: 7th Economic census of Ziro gets certification from DLCC

ZIRO- The District Level Coordination Committee (DLCC) meeting to certify the 7th Economic Census for Lower Subansiri District was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime at Golden Jubilee Conference Hall of District Secretariat here today.

The meeting was convened to verify and certify the survey results of the 7th economic census for the District.

DC Bamin Nime urged the Department of Economic and Statistics to make prior and proper Information, Education and Communication activities before undertaking field surveys.

The DC also instructed the nodal department to make required homework and elaborate preparations before undertaking field surveys to ensure better and authentic ground reports.

Earlier, welcoming the board members, Assistant Director of Economics & Statistics-cum-Member Secretary DLCC Chiging Tamu informed that economic census is a nationwide survey of various economic activities conducted every fifth year in India.

The first economic census was carried out in 1977 and the present exercise was 7th in the series. Tamu also informed that economic census is mainly concerned with the measure of diversity of non-farm economic activities while it also facilitates up to date datas for policymakers, researchers, entrepreneurs and other stakeholders.

Common Service Center, State Project Manager Chuku Awak presented a PPT on the various parameters relating to economic census and the meeting ended with certifications of the 7th Economic Survey results conducted for Lower Subansiri District by DLCC board members comprising the DC, District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, Assistant Director Industry Mudang Tago and officials of CSC.