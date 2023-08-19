Sikkim Man Called ‘Chinese’, and Brutally beaten by Miscreants In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old man from Sikkim was beaten up badly by three miscreants at Electronics City Bengaluru on Wednesday. The victim has been identified as K Dinesh Subba, a native of West Sikkim and a resident of Electronics City, Phase I.

Subba works as a waiter at a hotel in Neeladri Nagar. He was discharged from a hospital with nine stitches on his head and face.

According to Media Report, In his complaint to Electronics City police, the injured Dinnesh Subba from Rinchenpong in west Sikkim, said the bike-borne men accosted him around 3am on Wednesday, when he was walking home after partying with friends.

Security guards of a nearby building alerted the police. Subba has filed a complaint at the Electronics City police station.

Subba’s brother-in-law Deepak Dorji from Arunachal Pradesh, who has been living in Bengaluru since 2009, told media that “Three miscreants attacked my brother-in-law with a blunt weapon. His wedding anniversary was on August 14 and he threw a party for his brother and friends on the night of August 15. After the party, everybody went home and Subba was just 100 metres away from his house when he was attacked. The miscreants, who were riding a two-wheeler, hit Subba with a blunt weapon after calling him Chinese,” Dorji said.

Subba came to Bengaluru last December. He lives with his wife and newborn son. His wife is a homemaker, Dorji said. “The accused are yet to be arrested. We are investigating the case,” said a police officer. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons, wrongful restraint and other Sections of IPC has been registered against the miscreants.