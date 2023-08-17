Watch Video : Video of a Manipur’s Village goes Viral for another reason

IMPHAL- This video is of a Nallong village of Manipur, situated close to the Nagaland border in Tamenglong district, went viral in social media for an another reason.

At least six critically ill patients from Nallong village, being carried on a bamboo-made stretcher and trekked for long distance to board an Ambulance to reach hospital due to lack of road network in the region and absence of health facility in the area.

The Nallong village is about 70 km away from the state capital Imphal and about 30 km away from the district headquarter.

On the fateful day of 15th August, residents of Nallong village, which is still not connected to the road network, are forced to rely on the makeshift bamboo stretcher locally called ‘Telai’ to board ambulance to admit at the nearest hospitals, in Peren or Jalukie.

About 60-70 persons from the village including volunteers from other neighbouring villages involved in carrying the six critically ill patients passing along the rivers, high terrains and steep landscape.

Two ambulances are called from Dimapur to board the ill patients. Nallong village shares inter-state boundary with Nagaland.

Locals appealed to the authority that all seasoned roads are constructed at the earliest so that no such untoward incident happened again in the days to come.