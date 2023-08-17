Arunachal: Fish farmers trained on Scientific Fish Farming Technology

YACHULI- The Lower Subansiri Fisheries Department organized a three-day training programme on “Scientific Fish Farming Technologies” here at Yachuli last Friday.

Chief Guest and Yachuli ZPM Joram Elyu urged the farmers to avail benefit of the training programme and utilize the gained knowledge to enhance fish and fish seed production which would lead to doubling their incomes.

Resource person of the training programme and Deputy Director of Fisheries, Itanagar Taygi Yonggam explained the fish farmers on wide array of fishery related topics including Group Accident Insurance Scheme (GAIS), Kisan Credit Card (KCC), Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) and Conservation of Riverine Fishes. Taygi also informed the various insurance schemes available and the process involved in claiming and availing the benefits.

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Fish Farmer Training Centre Emchi, Toko Tubin urged the farmers to make best use of such training programme and workshops designed for their entrepreneurial improvements.

Krishi Vighyan Kendriya, Yachuli Subject Matter Specialist Nich Tain interacted with the farmers and explained in detail about composite fish culture and integrated fish farming system.

Tarin Fish Farm Fishery Officer Narang Taming explained the importance of water management practices in carp culture while Yazali Field Demonstrator Sonam Gollo briefed the control of harmful aquatic weeds and predatory fishes.

Progressive fish farmer and chairman Lower Subansiri District Fish Farmers Cooperative Society Likha Kamin also shared his experiences of fish farming and the income and benefits derived from the entrepreneurship.

The Fisheries Department conducted practical sessions on different parameters affecting fish pond culture like pH, turbidity, temperature, dissolved oxygen, liming, plankton collection and feeding etc.

Earlier, while welcoming and highlighting the details of the training programme, Lower Subansiri District Fisheries Development Officer Liagi Lasa explained the role of fish, seed production and its sustainability which accentuated farmers’ income substantially.

100 fish farmers from Ziro-II circle participated at the training programme.