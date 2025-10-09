Arunachal

Arunachal: 71st Wildlife Week Celebrated at DEWS with Bird Watching and Plantation Drives

PASIGHAT— The 71st National Wildlife Week was celebrated with enthusiasm at D. Ering Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary (WLS) from October 2 to 8, focusing on the theme of human-wildlife coexistence.

The week-long celebrations were organized in collaboration with Bengaluru-based NGO Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE) and the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) of the sanctuary.

Throughout the week, a range of educational and interactive events were conducted to promote awareness and harmony between humans and wildlife. Activities included,

  • Bird watching sessions for students and community members
  • Screening of wildlife films and documentaries
  • Drawing and quiz competitions
  • Plantation drives

Young students from Govt. Upper Primary Schools in Seram and Mer villages (under Borguli and Sibiyamukh Wildlife Ranges) and Gehubari Primary School, Bamin (Anchalghat Wildlife Range) participated enthusiastically. Community leaders, Gaon Burahs, and local villagers joined the celebrations, emphasizing a community-driven approach to wildlife conservation.

Officials from D. Ering WLS highlighted the importance of fostering love and respect for wildlife among students, who represent the future guardians of biodiversity. Discussions also focused on mitigating human-animal conflicts and promoting eco-friendly practices in fringe villages.

“Our main aim was to orient young minds towards nature and wildlife, as they are the future of our society. We are grateful to ATREE and the EDC/CSMT members for their support and cooperation in successfully organizing these programmes,” said the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of the sanctuary.

The sanctuary management expressed gratitude to headteachers and teachers of Govt. UPS Seram, Mer, and Gehubari Primary School, Bamin for facilitating the events within school premises. Their support ensured active participation and a hands-on learning experience for students.

The week-long celebration concluded successfully, leaving a positive impact on young minds and local communities, strengthening efforts for wildlife protection, environmental stewardship, and sustainable coexistence in Arunachal Pradesh.

