Arunachal: Joint Civil–Military Trek to Athupopu Set to Begin from Anini on October 12

ANINI ( Dibang Valley )- A landmark Joint Civil–Military Trek to Athupopu will be flagged off on October 12, 2025, from the Anini Military Garrison in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley.

The 20-day expedition will traverse the breathtaking and challenging terrains of one of India’s most remote regions, symbolizing unity, adventure, and the enduring spirit of civil–military cooperation.

The trek aims to strengthen civil–military integration and deepen bonds of mutual respect between the Indian Army and the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

By walking shoulder to shoulder, soldiers and civilians embody the spirit of “Soldiers as Citizens in Uniform”, reflecting shared commitment, faith, and nation-building in India’s frontier regions.

Athupopu, situated at an altitude of 3,500 meters near the Indo–China border, holds deep spiritual significance for the Idu Mishmi tribe. The site is revered as a sacred gateway for departed souls, marking a mythical passage to eternity in the community’s ancient belief system.

The joint expedition not only celebrates physical endurance and adventure but also highlights the spiritual and cultural richness of Arunachal Pradesh.

The trek to Athupopu is expected to foster greater understanding between the Army and local communities, while showcasing the state’s unique tribal traditions, faith, and environmental heritage.

Officials noted that the event underscores India’s commitment to inclusive development and peacebuilding in border areas, turning remote landscapes into bridges of connection and national pride.

The Joint Civil–Military Trek stands as a testament to the resilient partnership between the Indian Army and the people of the Dibang Valley. It represents a shared journey — of faith, endurance, and belonging — that continues to strengthen the nation’s social and cultural fabric.

The expedition, jointly coordinated by civil authorities and the Indian Army, reinforces the message that “the nation’s strength lies in its unity, diversity, and shared spirit of service.”