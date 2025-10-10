Arunachal: VMC Meeting Held at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Tawang

TAWANG- The Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC) meeting of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang, was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, at the school campus. The meeting aimed to review the school’s overall development, achievements, and future plans while strengthening collaboration among the education, administration, and community stakeholders.

Upon arrival, the Deputy Commissioner and other VMC members were warmly received by the students and staff, led by Principal M.L. Meena.

In her address, DC Namgyal Angmo commended the institution’s achievements and encouraged continued efforts toward excellence in education and character building.

Principal M.L. Meena presented a detailed report on the school’s performance, highlighting remarkable CBSE results, and students’ participation in regional and national-level competitions. He also emphasized the importance of identifying and motivating talented students from remote and rural areas to appear for the JNV Selection Test.

He informed that JNV Tawang provides several scholarship programmes to support bright students, especially those preparing for NEET, JEE, and other competitive examinations.

During the open discussion session, members deliberated on the challenges faced by the school administration, including infrastructure needs, faculty accommodation, and maintenance issues.

The VMC members, including ADC Rinchin Leta, Executive Engineer (PWD) Tadar Nyakpu, SMO Dr. Thutan Tsering (representing DMO), AE (Electrical) Nima Tsering, AE (PHED) Anil Kumar, BEO (Hqrs) Thutan Wangchu, and Public Leader Tenzin Monpa, shared valuable suggestions and assured continued cooperation for the school’s improvement.

Representatives of parents, alumni, and students also actively participated, making the meeting inclusive and result-oriented.

Following the meeting, students presented a vibrant exhibition and cultural programme, featuring working models, innovative projects, clay crafts, yoga demonstrations, and traditional performances.

A touching highlight of the event was the presentation of a hand-drawn portrait of DC Namgyal Angmo by students, to which she responded with heartfelt appreciation, praising their creativity and thoughtfulness.

The VMC members applauded the dedicated efforts of teachers and the enthusiasm of students, commending JNV Tawang for fostering both academic excellence and holistic development.