Arunachal: 700 beneficiaries selected under ANBY at Lower Subansiri DLMIC meet

ZIRO- Of the 1100 applications received, 700 beneficiaries were selected during the District Level Implementation and Monitoring Committee (DLMIC) meeting for selection of beneficiaries under Atma Nirbhar Bhagwani Yojana (ANBY)2023 for Lower Subansiri District held at the Golden Jubilee Hall of District Secretariat here today.

Chairing the meeting, Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime lauded the state Govt. for allocating requisite fund under ANBY-2023 to the District and urged the DLMIC members to enroll more beneficiaries and suggested allocation of 0.5 Ha or half unit to all the selected beneficiaries without violating the prescribed guidelines under ANBY in line with the Centre’s motto of ‘Sab ka Saath Sabka Vikash’. Nime also urged the bank managers to cooperate and comply with the department and the beneficiaries for timely completion of the scheme.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Likha Sangchorey also appealed the bank managers to take note of the problems faced by the beneficiaries and urged them to be more pro-active and expedite the disbursement of ANBY loans to deserving farmers.

Earlier, District Horticulture Officer-cum-Member Secretary Komri Murtem in his welcome address urged the board members to minutely scrutinize and examine the applications based on which the beneficiaries ought to be selected.

District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung also offered some inputs for smooth functioning of the scheme at the District.

Other DLMIC board members present at the meeting included District Planning Officer Joram Tatum, ZPM Bamin Gumbo, Sr. Scientist, Krishi Vighyan Kendriya Hage Munth, Arunachal State Rural Livelihood Mission District Mission Manager Senong Namchoom, Branch Managers of Apex Bank Hapoli, Axis Bank, Central Bank, Canara Bank, PNB, HDFC and APRB.

Sub-Divisional Horticulture Officer Hibu Dante offered vote of thanks while Horticulture Development Officer Tasso Yalu moderated the event.