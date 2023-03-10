ADVERTISMENT
3rd Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay Archery Tournament begins at Khirmu

A total of 28 teams are participating in the tournament which will be culminating on 13th of march 2023.

Arunachal: 3rd Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay Archery Tournament begins at Khirmu

KHIRMU–  The 3rd edition of Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay (Mem Gelong) Archery Tournament was inaugurated today by Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Kesang Ngurup Damo and Superintendent of Police Tawang, Bomge Kamduk at Betsateng ground Khirmu.

In his address to the players DC Tawang said that archery has been part and partial of our tradition which was introduced by Ling  Gyesar Gyalpo, earlier we didnt had weapon so war were fought without any weapons, so it was Ling gyesar gyalpo who introduced the first sophisticated weapon that was bow and arrow and we need to preserve this age old traditional game.

He further said that we need to encourage archery amongst the younger generations above 10 years of age irrespective of sex and give them professional training, so that in coming days they could become expert shooters and could participate  in national and international events. He conveyed his Wishes for lossar and better year ahead to all.

Arunachal: 3rd Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay Archery Tournament begins at Khirmu

In the inaugural match in target group A,  played between Khirmu archery club and Namet gentlemen shooters, the Khirmu scored 4 points while the Namet gentlemen team scored 1 point. In target group B, played between Lhou Yonta mento team and Bigha shooters, the lhou team could score only 1 point against 6 points scored by Bigha shooters.

This was followed by reading out the rules and regulations  for archery tournament by  Choikyong Gombu  a member of The khirmu archery competition organising committee.

Earlier in his Welcome address Jambey Dorjee a member of the organising committee extended greetings to all the participants and welcome to DC as Chief Guest, SP Tawang as Guest of honour and Urgen Dorjee and Lobsang Thupten former student union leaders as special guests.

Arunachal: 3rd Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay Archery Tournament begins at Khirmu

The Chairman of the khirmu archery competition Tenzin Dargey in his speech informed that first time the archery tournament was organised in the year 2021 during lossar festival on seeking advice from oracle of Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay kuten Pasang Tsering and in the first year Thunlam team lifted the cup while in 2022 team Damgyin won the tournament.

He further said that Archery is an important game of our tradition and this has been one of our earliest weapon for self defence as well as to gather food. Since Gyalchen Karma Thrinlay is the protector diety of Tawang, this tournament has been named after him to express our devotion and regards for the diety.

A total of 28 teams are participating in the tournament which will be culminating on 13th of march 2023.

