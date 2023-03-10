ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Blankets distributed to nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village

Last Updated: March 10, 2023
SINGSUR ANI GONPA  ( LHOU )-   The Deputy Commissioner Tawang,  Kesang Ngurup Damo distributed  blankets to all the nuns of Singsur Ani gonpa of Lhou village this afternoon, around 20 left out nuns who didn’t received jackets last year were also provided maroon jackets donated by the Gurgaon based International Charitable Society – The Hans Foundation.

Alongwith the blanket/jackets distribution programme the 40 Mountain Brigade of Indian army  had organised free medical checkup for all the nuns of this nunnery.

DC Tawang was accompanied by Deputy Commander Col Indrajit Singh and Col Lalit Saigjal, DIPRO Tawang and Secretary Arunodaya welfare society Sonam Wangdi.  NGO Arunodaya Welfare Society is providing local support to The Hans Foundation an Gurgaon based NGO in its charitable works.

Expressing their gratitude the nuns of Singsur ani gonpa offered prayers for World peace and special prayer for good health and longlife to the sponsors founder of The Hans foundation Mata Mangla Devi and Bhole ji maharaj, they also expressed their wishes and regards to the Secretary Arunodaya Welfare Society Sonam Wangdi for coordinating the entire charitable work of distributing blankets and jackets to all the monks and nuns of Various monasteries nunneries and labourers working in extreme climates in Indo tibet border areas.

On 9th of March 2023 the students of Bodong Tashi Choiling(Orphanage) Lungla was covered under blanket/ Jacket distribution programme.

