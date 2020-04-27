Arunachal: 332 students of Tawang will get Rs 3500 credited in their bank accounts

Tawang- Aaround 960 stranded persons from Tawang registered online in the google platform, and out of this 960 registered, District Administration would give priority to the stranded students in first lot, numbering 332 students. These 332 students will get an amount of Rs 3500 credited in their bank accounts by this evening from state government, informed by Sang Phuntsok, DC Tawang , in a meeting held today at Conference hall of Dy commissioner office.

DC informed that initially District Administration received a list of 1523 stranded people but after de-duplication and contacting all the persons a shortlist of 960 persons has now been prepared, and priority would be given to 332 confirmed students in first lot.

The amount shall be transferred as fixed by government by this evening to 332 students, and next lot will be ready for transfer of amount within one or two days after due verification.

He further informed that It is our collective responsibility to make sure that all the genuine persons get the benefit and no one should be left out, but at the same time there shouldn’t be any double payment made in hurry.

Padmashree awardee Lama Thupten Phuntsok, participating in the discussion, requested the student leaders to help find out the genuine students stranded outside and also to check thoroughly the list prepared by District administration for any duplication.