Arunacha : Jambey Tashi flags off mini school bus for lungla students

LUNGLA – Jambey Tashi, MLA lungla today inaugurated M/s Lungla Indane Gramin vitrak at Lungla Headquarters and flagged off a mini school bus for students of lungla, in presence of Addl. DC lungla Tashi Dhondup, Thutan Gombu, ZPM Lungla Nawang Thutan Circle Officer lungla other public leaders and general public of Lungla sub division.

Speaking on the occasion Jambey Tashi Said that with the opening of the maiden LPG Gas agency at Lungla headquarters the consumers of Lungla sub division will be largely benefitted saving them both time and money.

The consumers of lungla till now had to collect their LPG cylinders from Tawang which is far from Lungla headquarters.