Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers
NDA 3.0 to have 30 Cabinet Ministers, 5 MoS (independent), 36 MoS
NEW DELHI- Narendra Modi has been sworn in as India’s prime minister for a third term in a grand ceremony at the presidential palace in Delhi. Mr Modi, 73, is only the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.
The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party took his oath, saying he would “do right to all manner of people without affection or ill-will”.
Mr Modi’s BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats, a much lower margin than predicted by exit polls.
The election saw a resurgence of India’s opposition, which won 234 seats.
Speaking as he was sworn in by President Draupadi Murmu, Mr Modi said he would uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and govern with “true faith and allegiance to the constitution”.
He said: “I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the constitution and the law without fear or favour.”
A council of ministers of Mr Modi’s new cabinet were also sworn in during the ceremony.
Full list of Modi 3.0 Cabinet Rank Ministers
|S. No
|Name
|Party
|State
|Rank
|1
|Rajnath Singh
|BJP
|UP
|Cabinet
|2
|Amit Shah
|BJP
|Gujarat
|Cabinet
|3
|Nitin Gadkari
|BJP
|Maharashtra
|Cabinet
|4
|JP Nadda
|BJP
|Himachal
|Cabinet
|5
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|BJP
|Madhya Pradesh
|Cabinet
|6
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|BJP
|Karnataka
|Cabinet
|7
|S Jaishankar
|BJP
|Gujarat
|Cabinet
|8
|Manohar Lal Khattar
|BJP
|Haryana
|Cabinet
|9
|HD Kumaraswamy
|Janata Dal Secular
|Karnataka
|Cabinet
|10
|Piyush Goyal
|BJP
|Maharashtra
|Cabinet
|11
|Dharmendra Pradhan
|BJP
|Odisha
|Cabinet
|12
|Jitan Ram Manjhi
|Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular)
|Bihar
|Cabinet
|13
|Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh
|Janata Dal United
|Bihar
|Cabinet
|14
|Sarbananda Sonowal
|BJP
|Assam
|Cabinet
|15
|Dr. Virendra Kumar
|BJP
|Madhya Pradesh
|Cabinet
|16
|Ashwini Vaishnaw
|BJP
|Odisha
|Cabinet
|17
|Giriraj Singh
|BJP
|Bihar
|Cabinet
|18
|Jual Oram
|BJP
|Jharkhand
|Cabinet
|19
|Pralhad Joshi
|BJP
|Karnataka
|Cabinet
|20
|Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
|BJP
|Andhra Pradesh
|Cabinet
|21
|Jyotiraditya Scindia
|BJP
|Madhya Pradesh
|Cabinet
|22
|Bhupender Yadav
|BJP
|Rajasthan
|Cabinet
|23
|Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|BJP
|Rajasthan
|Cabinet
|24
|Annapurna Devi
|BJP
|Jharkhand
|Cabinet
|25
|Kiren Rijiju
|BJP
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Cabinet
|26
|C R Paatil
|BJP
|Gujarat
|Cabinet
|27
|Chirag Paswan
|LJP-RV
|Bihar
|Cabinet
|28
|G Kishan Reddy
|BJP
|Telangana
|Cabinet
|29
|Hardeep Singh Puri
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|Cabinet
|30
|Mansukh Mandaviya
|BJP
|Gujarat
|Cabinet
Full list of Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers, including with Independent Charge
|31
|Prataprao Jadhav
|Shiv Sena
|Maharashtra
|MoS (Ind)
|32
|Jitendra Singh
|BJP
|J&K
|MoS (Ind)
|33
|Arjun Ram Meghwal
|BJP
|Rajasthan
|MoS (Ind)
|34
|Rao Inderjit Singh
|BJP
|Haryana
|MoS (Ind)
|35
|Jitin Prasada
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|36
|Shripad Yesso Naik
|BJP
|Goa
|MoS
|37
|Pankaj Chaudhary
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|38
|Jayant Chaudhary
|RLD
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS (Ind)
|39
|Bandi Sanjay Kumar
|BJP
|Telangana
|MoS
|40
|Kamlesh Paswan
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|41
|Bhagirath Choudhary
|BJP
|Rajasthan
|MoS
|42
|Sanjay Sethi
|BJP
|Jharkhand
|MoS
|43
|Suresh Gopi
|BJP
|Kerala
|MoS
|44
|L Murugan
|BJP
|Tamil Nadu
|MoS
|45
|Ajay Tamta
|BJP
|Uttarakhand
|MoS
|46
|Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar
|TDP
|Andhra Pradesh
|MoS
|47
|Kirti Vardhan Singh
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|48
|BL Verma
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|49
|Shantanu Thakur
|BJP
|West Bengal
|MoS
|50
|SP Singh Baghel
|BJP
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|51
|Shobha Karandlaje
|BJP
|Karnataka
|MoS
|52
|Anupriya Patel
|Apna Dal
|Uttar Pradesh
|MoS
|53
|V Somanna
|BJP
|Karnataka
|MoS
|54
|Nityananad Rai,
|BJP
|Bihar
|MoS
|55
|Ram Nath Thakur
|Janata Dal United
|Bihar
|MoS
|56
|Krishan Pal
|BJP
|Haryana
|MoS
|57
|Ramdas Athawale
|RPI (A)
|Maharashtra
|MoS
|58
|Tokhan Sahu
|BJP
|Chhattsigarh
|MoS
|59
|Savitri Thakur
|BJP
|Madhya Pradesh
|MoS
|60
|Raj Bhushan Choudhary
|BJP
|Bihar
|MoS
|61
|Durga Das Uikey
|BJP
|Madhya Pradesh
|MoS
|62
|Raksha Khadse
|BJP
|Maharashtra
|MoS
|63
|Sukanta Majumda
|BJP
|West Bengal
|MoS
|64
|Ravneet Singh
|BJP
|Punjab
|MoS
|65
|Satish Dubey
|BJP
|Bihar
|MoS
|66
|Sanjay Seth
|BJP
|Jharkhand
|MoS
|67
|Pabitra Margherita
|BJP
|Assam
|MoS
|68
|Nimuben Bambhaniya
|BJP
|Gujarat
|MoS
|69
|George Kurian
|BJP
|Kerala
|MoS
|70
|Harsh Malhotra
|BJP
|Delhi
|MoS
|71
|Bupathi Raju Srinivas Varma
|BJP
|Andhra
|MoS