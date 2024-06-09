Narendra Modi sworn in as PM for third consecutive term, Here is the complete list of council of ministers

NEW DELHI- Narendra Modi has been sworn in as India’s prime minister for a third term in a grand ceremony at the presidential palace in Delhi. Mr Modi, 73, is only the second Indian leader to win a third consecutive term after the country’s first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party took his oath, saying he would “do right to all manner of people without affection or ill-will”.

Mr Modi’s BJP-led National Democratic Alliance won the general election with 293 seats, a much lower margin than predicted by exit polls.

The election saw a resurgence of India’s opposition, which won 234 seats.

Speaking as he was sworn in by President Draupadi Murmu, Mr Modi said he would uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India and govern with “true faith and allegiance to the constitution”.

He said: “I will do right to all manner of people in accordance with the constitution and the law without fear or favour.”

A council of ministers of Mr Modi’s new cabinet were also sworn in during the ceremony.

Full list of Modi 3.0 Cabinet Rank Ministers

S. No Name Party State Rank 1 Rajnath Singh BJP UP Cabinet 2 Amit Shah BJP Gujarat Cabinet 3 Nitin Gadkari BJP Maharashtra Cabinet 4 JP Nadda BJP Himachal Cabinet 5 Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet 6 Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Karnataka Cabinet 7 S Jaishankar BJP Gujarat Cabinet 8 Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Haryana Cabinet 9 HD Kumaraswamy Janata Dal Secular Karnataka Cabinet 10 Piyush Goyal BJP Maharashtra Cabinet 11 Dharmendra Pradhan BJP Odisha Cabinet 12 Jitan Ram Manjhi Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Bihar Cabinet 13 Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh Janata Dal United Bihar Cabinet 14 Sarbananda Sonowal BJP Assam Cabinet 15 Dr. Virendra Kumar BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet 16 Ashwini Vaishnaw BJP Odisha Cabinet 17 Giriraj Singh BJP Bihar Cabinet 18 Jual Oram BJP Jharkhand Cabinet 19 Pralhad Joshi BJP Karnataka Cabinet 20 Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu BJP Andhra Pradesh Cabinet 21 Jyotiraditya Scindia BJP Madhya Pradesh Cabinet 22 Bhupender Yadav BJP Rajasthan Cabinet 23 Gajendra Singh Shekhawat BJP Rajasthan Cabinet 24 Annapurna Devi BJP Jharkhand Cabinet 25 Kiren Rijiju BJP Arunachal Pradesh Cabinet 26 C R Paatil BJP Gujarat Cabinet 27 Chirag Paswan LJP-RV Bihar Cabinet 28 G Kishan Reddy BJP Telangana Cabinet 29 Hardeep Singh Puri BJP Uttar Pradesh Cabinet 30 Mansukh Mandaviya BJP Gujarat Cabinet

Full list of Modi 3.0 Council of Ministers, including with Independent Charge