ADVERTISMENT
National

J&K: Snow Leopard, Musk Deer Presence Recorded in Kashmir

Various teams have been conducting surveys across the near 12,000 km2 potential snow leopard of Jammu and Kashmir for a few years.....

November 5, 2022
0 2 minutes read
J&K: Snow Leopard, Musk Deer Presence Recorded in Kashmir

SRINAGAR- Snow Leopard  and Musk Deer Presence Recorded in Upper Reaches of Kashmir.  camera trapping in the Baltal-Zojila region has caught images of several rare animals, informed Munib Khanyari, Program Manager,  Nature Conservation Foundation. 

This finding brings renewed hope to Kashmir and its high-altitude regions, as the presence of the snow leopard can be used as a conservation flagship to address high-mountain development issues for people and the environment.

The Department of Wildlife Protection Jammu and Kashmir has been conducting surveys with partner NGOs, to understand presence and abundance of snow leopards under the Snow Leopard Population Assessment of India (SPAI) project funded by the Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change.

J&K: Snow Leopard, Musk Deer Presence Recorded in Kashmir

Related Articles

This iconic and culturally treasured great cat is a good indicator species as it quickly reacts to habitat disturbances and its successful conservation requires sustainable long-term systemic solutions to the threats impacting the quality of habitats.

Various teams have been conducting surveys across the near 12,000 km2 potential snow leopard of Jammu and Kashmir for a few years now covering Gurez, Thajwas, Baltal-Zojila, Warwan, and Kishtwar landscapes. There is extremely limited evidence of snow leopard occurrence across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

Recently, partners on this project, researchers from Nature Conservation Foundation (NCF) recorded images of snow leopard in the upper Baltal-Zojila region of Kashmir. Often snow leopard surveys have focused in neighbouring areas of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The team involved in the camera trapping constitutes  of Mr. Munib Khanyari (Program Manager NCF), Mr. Aashiq Dar ( Tangmarg- Baramula), Aijaz Raina (Sarbal, near Sonamarg), Tanzin Thuktan (Kibber, Himachal Pradesh), Rinchen Tobge (Kibber, Himachal Pradesh), and Kesang Chunit (Kibber, Himachal Pradesh).

They were supported extensively by the staff of the Department of Wildlife Protection and the research associates under the able guidance and support from Mr. Suresh Kumar Gupta, IFS Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife)/Chief Wildlife Warden and Mr. Rashid Y Naqash, Regional Wildlife Warden – Kashmir,

In coming days more such findings from the ongoing surveys are expected from these landscapes. The camera trapping exercise also revealed other important and rare species such as Asiatic ibex, Brown Bear and Kashmir Musk Deer, besides Incredible information regarding other biodiversity components of such habitats, interactions and threats will be documented in the shape of a final report.

Tags
November 5, 2022
0 2 minutes read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

Himachal: 7 killed, 10 injured, after Tourist tempo falls into gorge

September 26, 2022
Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader's Son Arrested For Staff's Murder

Bulldozers At Resort Owned By BJP Leader’s Son Arrested For Staff’s Murder

September 24, 2022
Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

Comedian Raju Srivastava dies at 58, confirms family

September 21, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

Arunachal Pradesh Governor addresses the Higher Command Course at Army War College, Mhow

September 19, 2022
Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls' Hostel Videos Leaked

Protest in Chandigarh University after Girls’ Hostel Videos Leaked

September 18, 2022
IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

IAF assigns 2 women pilots to fly Chinook helicopter near Indo-China border

September 17, 2022
Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu Calls on PM Modi

September 16, 2022
Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

Amit Shah Urges Arunachal, Assam To Resolve Boundary Dispute At Earliest

September 15, 2022
Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

Punjab: AAP reveals names of 11 MLAs offered ‘bribes’ by BJP to topple Punjab govt

September 14, 2022
BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

BJP Protest In Kolkata, Car Set On Fire, Police Use Tear Gas, Water Cannons

September 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button